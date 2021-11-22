Warming trend this week

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - We will see slightly above average temperatures for the next few days before a Thanksgiving cold front causes a dip. For Monday expect a cold start to the day with mid 30′s temps. By the midday sunshine causes temps to rise into the 60′s we’ll have a high near 65. Tuesday and Wednesday will reach have highs near 70. Going into Thanksgiving a cold front moves into Texoma, this will bring marginal rain chances mainly for our far western counties. Eastern OK and the Metroplex will see more widespread rain. Thursday we won’t get out of the 50′s.

Copyright 2021 KAUZ. All rights reserved.