WF lawyer announces Congress campaign

Kathleen Brown would challenge incumbent Ronny Jackson in the upcoming election.
By Avery Ikeda
Published: Nov. 22, 2021 at 12:44 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Wichita Falls resident and Democrat Kathleen Brown announced Monday that she will be running for Texas’s 13th Congressional District in the upcoming election.

Brown said that she would travel to Austin later in the week to submit her application for a place on the general election ballot. She is challenging Republican incumbent Ronny Jackson (TX-13), who has held the seat since 2020.

“I am very excited to give the people of the thirteenth district a choice this election cycle,” said Brown. “The last time Wichita County has a representative in D.C. was nearly fifty years ago when Graham Purcell (a Democrat) represented this county in U.S. Congress.”

A Wichita Falls resident and lawyer, Brown said that Texas redistricting for the 2022 elections has enlarged the district to incorporate portions of Denton County, in addition to the many counties along the Red River and the Texas Panhandle.

More information can be found on Brown’s campaign website.

