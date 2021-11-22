Where to get free Thanksgiving meals

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Thanksgiving is coming up fast, but News Channel 6 knows that not everyone is guaranteed a turkey meal around the holidays.

We’ve thus compiled a list of locations and organizations offering free meals to those in need over the next week.

Wichita Falls Faith Mission is holding their annual Thanksgiving lunch at 12:30 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 25. The event will be outside due to COVID-19 safety protocols, and will serve up some delicious food for attendees!

Holiday Spirit Meals in Vernon is expecting to have 300 lbs. of turkey this year! They’ll need help during their prep day on Wednesday, Nov. 24 starting at 9 a.m. in Wilbarger Auditorium. On Thanksgiving Day, meals will be pickup and delivery only for the safety of the meal and volunteers; because of this, there will be no desserts this year.

The Holiday Spirit Meals were started in 1986 by Pat and Glenna Bryant as their way of giving back to the Vernon Community, and it has grown into a massive undertaking with hundreds of volunteers. Billy and Sharon Goins took over the Christmas Meal in 2016 after shadowing the year before. The program had filled over 37,000 free holiday meals as of 2016.

The Salvation Army of Wichita Falls will host their annual turkey lunch from 11 to 1 p.m. at their location on 403 7th St. Check out last year’s coverage of this event.

Head over to Electra Elementary School’s cafeteria at 1201 S Baily St. for the Annual City-Wide Thanksgiving Meal , which will take place between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. on Nov. 23. They’ve put on the event for the last thirteen years.

The Wichita Falls Area Food Bank will be distributing turkeys in some mobile pantry locations -- they gave out 250 turkeys on Monday alone -- in addition to supplying organizations like Faith Mission with poultry.

Doing your own shopping? Download the Ibotta app and upload your Walmart receipt to get a full refund on certain Thanksgiving items, including an entire frozen turkey!

Is your organization offering meals this Turkey Day, or do you have other suggestions for holiday coverage? Email avery.ikeda@kauz.com to get the word out.

