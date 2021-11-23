Comfortable Tuesday

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - For Tuesday expect a slightly warmer day compared to the start of the week. Today starts off in the low 40′s but clear skies and southerly winds will cause temps to rise into the mid 70′s by the afternoon. Tomorrow will also be warm with a high in the low 70′s. Wednesday night into Thanksgiving morning a cold front will move into the area. Rain chances are slim but our far eastern counties still could see a brief shower or two. Thanksgiving will feel very much like fall with temperatures only reaching the 50′s.

