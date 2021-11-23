Motorcycle crashes on Loop 11 and Northwest Fwy

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Traffic was briefly slowed on Loop 11 and Northwest Fwy. following a motorcycle crash with minor injuries.

According to officers on the scene, a motorcyclist was traveling down Northwest Fwy. when he glanced backward to change lanes. He then clipped the red truck in front of him, falling off his bike and into the road. The motorcycle also fell, sliding underneath another gray truck that was driving down the road with a trailer attached.

The motorcyclist escaped with only minor injuries because he was wearing full protective gear when he fell from the motorcycle, according to units on-scene.

While traffic was briefly slowed to one lane of traffic as officers worked to clear the area, the road is expected to be reopened within the next 30 minutes.

