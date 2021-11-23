City Guide
MSU-Burns Fantasy of Lights opens for holiday season

By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Nov. 22, 2021 at 6:31 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The MSU-Burns Fantasy of Lights has kicked off for the 2021 holiday season.

This annual holiday tradition is hosted on the Midwestern State University campus along Taft Boulevard. MSU-Burns Fantasy of Lights and MSU Texas partner up every year to spread some colorful Christmas cheer to Texomans.

The Fantasy of Lights will run from Nov. 22 to Dec. 26 every day at sunset and will shut down each night at 10 p.m.

For more information on Fantasy of Lights, click here.

