Salvation Army Angel Tree program brings holiday cheer to families

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Salvation Army is making the holidays easier for families in need through their Angel Tree Program. Major Kim Feinauer said the angel tree program has been around for almost 50 years and this year they are expected to help 500 hundred families who are struggling to put gifts under the tree to add a little holiday cheer. Feinauer called this an opportunity to be a blessing to people.

“We’re trying to help those families that really can’t afford a Christmas. So the Angel tree and other gifts that we’re purchasing...we’re giving to families that need it,” said Feinauer.

Feinhauer said the Salvation Army is still giving out food for lunch and dinner daily and in the meantime the non-profit is open for people that need a place to stay.

