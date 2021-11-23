City Guide
Email the Newsroom
Advertisement

Salvation Army Angel Tree program brings holiday cheer to families

Wichita Falls
Wichita Falls
Wichita Falls(KAUZ)
By Chantale Belefanti
Published: Nov. 22, 2021 at 6:42 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Salvation Army is making the holidays easier for families in need through their Angel Tree Program. Major Kim Feinauer said the angel tree program has been around for almost 50 years and this year they are expected to help 500 hundred families who are struggling to put gifts under the tree to add a little holiday cheer. Feinauer called this an opportunity to be a blessing to people.

“We’re trying to help those families that really can’t afford a Christmas. So the Angel tree and other gifts that we’re purchasing...we’re giving to families that need it,” said Feinauer.

Feinhauer said the Salvation Army is still giving out food for lunch and dinner daily and in the meantime the non-profit is open for people that need a place to stay.

Copyright 2021 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A cold front drops temps tomorrow
Susan Leger and her 6-year-old granddaughter were kicked out of their hotel room after giving...
Grandma kicked out of hotel after leaving ‘bad review’
.
Rollover crash on Hwy. 79 sends one to hospital
Valerie Armstrong
MSU Texas volleyball coach resigns
An Arkansas woman shared a screenshot stating the alert she received when her iPhone recognized...
Woman discovers tracking device on her vehicle after receiving iPhone alert

Latest News

holiday travel
Travel officials offer advice for staying safe this holiday season
Over 40 displays for family, friends and neighbors to enjoy
MSU-Burns Fantasy of Lights opens for holiday season
News Channel 6 has made a list of where to get and contribute to free Thanksgiving meals in the...
Where to get free Thanksgiving meals
Jun Park
Rider HS student makes All-State Orchestra