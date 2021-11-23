‘Tis the season for the Christmas Tree Lot Fundraiser

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The News Channel 6 City Guide is a segment that shines a spotlight on the hot spots around town, fun places to go, the best places to shop and giving back to the community! We’re kicking off Christmas time with City Guide! Stay tuned for more on our Santa’s Wish List this Holiday Season!

It’s that time of the year for the Christmas Tree Lot Fundraiser by the Optimist Club of Wichita Falls, Texas supporting youth organizations such as the Boys and Girls Club and Camp Fire of North Texas!

Today we’re starting by making some Christmas memories together. Our host Julia Melim went to the Christmas Tree Lot to lend a helping hand and learn more about what makes the perfect Christmas tree!

“One of my favorite Christmas memories is coming to the Boys & Girls Club at Christmas time and having the Christmas party where they had the massive tree,” Cosme Ojeda II, President of the Optimist Club said. “That’s a great tradition that I remember.”

For Bill Presson, Board Member of the Optimist Club, it’s all about sharing memories from so many people who came in over the years, “They’ll come in and they’ll say, ‘You know when I was a child, I would come down and run through the Christmas trees,’ and I can understand, I can empathize because I saw them doing it, but they have those fun memories of the coolness in the trees after they’re set up and the wind blowing through the trees, it was just a fun thing.”

Christmas trees create special moments and take you back to the Christmas time from the moment they start unloading them and you can first smell the Christmas trees.

“That’s what makes it so good about this organization, because the trees arrive and it just puts you in the (Christmas) spirit,” Jeff Pendley, Chairman at the Christmas Tree Lot, said. “The trees we have are Nordmann, Noble, Fraser and we have Scotch Pine, if you’re looking for a really good strong Christmas tree smell, that’s the Noble.”

They advise you to get your Christmas tree shopping done early, because the Christmas trees will run out quickly - so you can get yours in time for Christmas.

The Christmas Tree Lot is located at the Boys & Girls Club of Wichita Falls (1318 6th Street) and opens on Black Friday from 2pm-8pm! Sales will go on until the last Christmas Tree is sold! The operating hours are: Sat-Sun 2pm-8pm, Mon-Fri 4pm-8pm.

