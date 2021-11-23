Upcoming events: looking ahead from Nov. 23

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Check out what’s going on in town with News Channel 6′s Community Calendar!

In addition to our list of where you can get free Thanksgiving meals this week, we’ve compiled a host of amazing events coming up this holiday season. From beautiful light displays to magic shows, it’s shaping up to be a merry holiday season!

Make sure to click the links to see details on each event.

Tuesday, Nov. 23

The MSU-Burns Fantasy of Lights is lighting up the night at Midwestern State University’s Hardin Lawn until Dec. 26. Our very own Ashley Fitzwater was live on their opening night: see the lights turn on here.

The Kitchen is holding its fourth annual Blanket and Sock Drive to benefit Meals on Wheels in Wichita Falls. Drop off blankets and socks throughout the entire month of November from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at either the Red Door at 1000 Burnett St. or the Walmart on Lawrence Rd.

The Museum of North Texas History is featuring its Heart of Downtown Model Train Exhibit until February 26. The trains, built by Burkburnett resident Ronald Mauch, are accompanied by photography by local artist Simon Welch. Train shows run three times a day at the museum and last about 45 minutes.

Thursday, Nov. 25 - Happy Thanksgiving!

Comanche Nation Casino and Comanche Red River are ringing in the holidays with a special $10 Thanksgiving feast, which includes dessert, from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Choo choo! The Polar Bear Express is now boarding. The fun “train” will wind through the MSU-Burns Fantasy of Lights through Christmas, starting nightly at dusk. Tickets are $10 per person, and kids 5 and under are free with an adult.

Friday, Nov. 26

The River Bend Nature Center presents Electricritters, a free Christmas display that will feature more than 60,000 lights on over 200 lighted displays! The event will run from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. and River Bend’s Nature Gift shop will also be open for holiday shopping, with proceeds benefitting education and outreach programs for the center.

The Winter Wonderettes are back! The family-friendly performance from Backdoor Theatre will feature 60s versions of holiday classics. The show will run from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. on Nov. 26 and 27, in addition to a special PWYC performance on Nov. 28. Tickets are $21 for adults, $12 for children, $15 for students and active military, and $19 for those seniors 55 and older.

Saturday, November 27

Main Street Duncan in Oklahoma is hosting a Small Business Saturday! Take Saturday to shop small.

Arts Council Wichita Falls is also hosting a Small Business Saturday! Check out the free event and shop for handmade, original gifts from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Kemp. Artists like painters, sculptors, jewelry makers and more will be present to show off their creations.

Come see “Paw Patrol LIVE! Race to the Rescue” at the Kay Yeager Coliseum! Tickets are on sale now.

Catch the Winter Wonderettes’ second performance at Backdoor Theatre.

Sunday, November 28

If you wanted to see the Winter Wonderettes in action but couldn’t afford tickets for the whole family, mark your calendar! Backdoor Theatre is committed to making theatre accessible, and is hosting a Pay-What-You-Can performance, where patrons pay what they can afford to see the show. Reservations are required. Read more about the program and save your spots by clicking here.

Monday, November 29

Last call! 9th Street Studios’ free MEMENTO Art Exhibition closes Nov. 30 at 5 p.m.

Tuesday, November 30

Comanche Cares’ annual toy drive is coming to town! The drive will be open for donations at all Comanche Nation Entertainment properties Tuesday through Thursday from noon to 10 p.m. until Dec. 16.

Wednesday, December 1

Santa’s found a home for the holidays in the Kell House Museum! From Dec. 1 to Dec. 10, Santa’s elves will guide visitors of all ages through a magical Christmas wonderland, including the original play “The Magical Rocking Horse, Part III”, a visit with Santa himself, a detour to Mrs. Claus’ kitchen for a cookie, and then a stop in Santa’s workshop to make an ornament to take home! Tickets are $5 per person and kids age 2 and under are free.

Saturday, December 4

Join the Museum of North Texas History for their Merry Museum Holiday Event from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The free family-friendly event will include holiday crafts, cookies and hot chocolate. Steve Mills will perform a magic show at 1:30 p.m., and the Heart of Downtown Model Train Exhibit (featuring artwork from Simon Welch) will be open, with trains running at 11 a.m., 1 p.m. and 2:30 p.m.

Join Main Street Duncan at 3 p.m. for their annual Christmas Parade! This year’s theme is Christmas around the world. It’s free to enter, with many prizes for floats, cars, tractors and more! Register by clicking here.

The Arrow Multipurpose Complex and Event Center is holding a coat drive for the Salvation Army. Bring gently-used coats to 554 Rifle Range Rd. in Iowa Park from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Dec. 4, or from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Dec. 5, and grab a photo with Santa when you arrive!

Friday, December 10

The Museum of North Texas History is hosting a book signing for “Women of Wichita County Texas: Stories about Remarkable Women” from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. Books will be available for purchase, with editors Rebecca Trammell and Elizabeth Hawley present to sign and answer any questions! Proceeds from book sales support the Museum of North Texas History and the Wichita County Archives.

Saturday, December 11

Christ the King Catholic Church is holding their annual Nativity Display. From Dec. 11 to Dec. 12, check out over 200 unique nativities on display!

Saturday, December 18

The Arrow Multipurpose Complex and Event Center is holding a coat drive for the Salvation Army. Bring gently-used coats to 554 Rifle Range Rd. in Iowa Park from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Dec. 18, or from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Dec. 19, and grab a photo with Santa when you arrive!

