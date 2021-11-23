City Guide
Wichita Falls organizations donate Thanksgiving meal boxes

By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Nov. 22, 2021 at 9:01 PM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Herb Easley Motors and the Texoma Community Credit Union in Wichita Falls are teaming up this week to make sure that Texomans are able to celebrate Thanksgiving with full plates and full hearts.

They did that on Monday when they delivered Thanksgiving meal boxes to the United Way office. United Way then started distributing the 40 donated Thanksgiving boxes to their clients, just in time for Thanksgiving.

“It’s been very stressful trying to figure out how we were even going to have a Thanksgiving this year, but then finding out about this program, it relieved a lot of stress and now that I know that we have something to look forward to and the kids do, we’re very excited and we’re thankful to have this program,” said Terrika Sanders, a mother who was picking up food.

Herb Easley Motors and the Texoma Community Credit Union said this is just the beginning of the Thanksgiving meal donations and it’s part of their efforts to eliminate hunger and connect families for a better future.

