City Guide
Email the Newsroom
Advertisement

4 Texas students arrested during sexual harassment protest

Students at Little Elm High School are planning more demonstrations after four students were...
Students at Little Elm High School are planning more demonstrations after four students were arrested last week at a protest in the school. (Credit: Twitter/briangomesss)(For CBS affiliates only.)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 24, 2021 at 11:09 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - Students at Little Elm High School are planning more demonstrations after four students were arrested last week at a protest in the school.

Students in Little Elm, a suburb of Dallas, decided to walk out of classes Friday after a sophomore publicly accused a freshman of sexually harassing and abusing her. Hundreds of students walked out to protest the administration’s response.

Videos widely shared on social media show officers forcibly holding a student on the ground while arresting him. Others show two officers pepper-spraying one student and then firing their tasers at him.

School and city officials maintain that the officers were justified in using force.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Throckmorton County
Throckmorton woman pulled over by man impersonating police officer
A motorcyclist escaped with minor injuries after wearing full protective gear, according to...
Motorcycle crashes on Loop 11 and Northwest Fwy
File: A Dollar Tree location in Harlan, Kentucky
Dollar Tree increasing price point to $1.25 nationwide
An autopsy found Brian Laundrie died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head, the...
Lawyer: Brian Laundrie fatally shot himself in the head
A father identifed as 34-year-old Vicente Robles faces a misdemeanor count of battery after he...
Caught on camera: Dad tackles referee during teen son’s soccer game

Latest News

A veteran who attended, Stephen Lewis, said the oath they take never expires.
Veteran with no family laid to rest at Fort Sill National Cemetery
Youth Opportunities Center hosting free Thanksgiving dinner
Youth Opportunities Center hosting free Thanksgiving dinner
The City of Wichita Falls Sanitation Department offices will be observing Thanksgiving as well...
Thanksgiving trash schedules around Texoma
Many of the notes in the video said employees had over 10 years of experience at United Regional.
WATCH: Video posted opposing United Regional vaccine mandate