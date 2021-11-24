City Guide
Email the Newsroom
Advertisement

Afternoon cold front brings rain chances

Afternoon cold front brings rain chances
Afternoon cold front brings rain chances(KAUZ)
By Mason Brighton
Published: Nov. 24, 2021 at 3:47 AM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - For Wednesday expect another warm day with mostly cloudy skies and spotty rain chances. Beginning after lunchtime showers will be possible ahead of a cold front that arrives this evening. We will see increasing rain chances along the front itself but overall it does not look to dump much rain onto Texoma. Wednesday will have a high near 74. Tonight temps drop back down to the low 40′s.

Slim rain chances continue into Thanksgiving morning but quickly taper off. Thursday will have a high near 56 with gusty northerly winds. Friday morning will be cold with temperatures close to 30, you’ll need a coat if you have plans for early morning Black Friday shopping. This weekend expect highs in the 60′s and lows in the 40′s.

Copyright 2021 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Throckmorton County
Throckmorton woman pulled over by man impersonating police officer
A motorcyclist escaped with minor injuries after wearing full protective gear, according to...
Motorcycle crashes on Loop 11 and Northwest Fwy
An autopsy found Brian Laundrie died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head, the...
Lawyer: Brian Laundrie fatally shot himself in the head
File: A Dollar Tree location in Harlan, Kentucky
Dollar Tree increasing price point to $1.25 nationwide
A father identifed as 34-year-old Vicente Robles faces a misdemeanor count of battery after he...
Caught on camera: Dad tackles referee during teen son’s soccer game

Latest News

You can check out our First Alert Weather forecasts on kswo.com or our 7News and First Alert 7...
Rain chances return Wednesday
Comfortable Tuesday
Warming Up
Winds of Change
Warming Up
Warming Up