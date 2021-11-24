Afternoon cold front brings rain chances

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - For Wednesday expect another warm day with mostly cloudy skies and spotty rain chances. Beginning after lunchtime showers will be possible ahead of a cold front that arrives this evening. We will see increasing rain chances along the front itself but overall it does not look to dump much rain onto Texoma. Wednesday will have a high near 74. Tonight temps drop back down to the low 40′s.

Slim rain chances continue into Thanksgiving morning but quickly taper off. Thursday will have a high near 56 with gusty northerly winds. Friday morning will be cold with temperatures close to 30, you’ll need a coat if you have plans for early morning Black Friday shopping. This weekend expect highs in the 60′s and lows in the 40′s.

