Car crash accidents...who pays for it? The city or driver?

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - When you are driving down the highway, and you see a car accident, and you see polls and signal signs destroyed, you may drive, away not thinking much about the infrastructure damage.

But, somebody has to replace and fix all the equipment. The question is, will it be the city or the driver?

Doug Wooster, Traffic Control Coordinator for the City of Wichita Falls, said crashes can put things on pause for the city and could take hours to replace depending on what’s wrecked.

“It could take anywhere from six to eight hours to 24 to 48 hours depending, on how bad it’s torn up. We’ve got a lot of wires that need to be cut, ripped, and we have to add the tape and make it secure again,” said Wooster.

Wooster said when car accidents happen, they tend to take place in sets of threes. Depending on the month, his department can fix between 30 to 40 signposts, and it does not include traffic lights or controlled boxes.

