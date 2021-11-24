Family identifies woman found dead in Lawton

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Family members of the woman found dead north of Cache Road in Lawton earlier this week have identified her as Daisy Burgess.

Burgess was found dead on tribal land in Lawton Monday, and the FBI as well as the Comanche Nation Police are investigating.

A cause of death has not been determined. Stick with News Channel 6 as we learn more.

