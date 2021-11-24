City Guide
Family identifies woman found dead in Lawton

The FBI was called to a crime scene in Lawton just north of Cache Road Monday afternoon.
By Tyler Boydston
Published: Nov. 24, 2021 at 4:56 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Family members of the woman found dead north of Cache Road in Lawton earlier this week have identified her as Daisy Burgess.

Burgess was found dead on tribal land in Lawton Monday, and the FBI as well as the Comanche Nation Police are investigating.

A cause of death has not been determined. Stick with News Channel 6 as we learn more.

