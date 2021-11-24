Gov. Abbott files for re-election

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Texas Governor Greg Abbott officially filed for re-election on Tuesday.

Today I filed for re-election!



We must continue to secure our border, support our police, & keep Texas a job creation machine.



With your help, Texas will remain the best state in America. pic.twitter.com/Do9GIJ9ESR — Greg Abbott (@GregAbbott_TX) November 23, 2021

Abbott said his priorities include continuing to secure the border, supporting police and keeping Texas a “job creation machine.”

He’s facing challengers such as Republican Don Huffines, who said he decided to run for governor last year when Abbott shut down Texas and as he put it “destroyed over three million jobs for Texans.” He called it a “heartbreaking situation” for the state.

Democrat Beto O’Rourke is also running for governor of Texas in an attempt to flip the state blue.

