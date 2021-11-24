City Guide
Gov. Abbott files for re-election

Gov. Greg Abbott announced on Twitter he has filed for re-election.
By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Nov. 23, 2021 at 6:35 PM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Texas Governor Greg Abbott officially filed for re-election on Tuesday.

Abbott said his priorities include continuing to secure the border, supporting police and keeping Texas a “job creation machine.”

He’s facing challengers such as Republican Don Huffines, who said he decided to run for governor last year when Abbott shut down Texas and as he put it “destroyed over three million jobs for Texans.” He called it a “heartbreaking situation” for the state.

Democrat Beto O’Rourke is also running for governor of Texas in an attempt to flip the state blue.

