Hospice of Wichita Falls kicks off Tree of Lights campaign

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Tree of Lights Campaign is the biggest fundraiser at Hospice of Wichita Falls. The “Lighting of the Tree” ceremony happened on Tuesday night.

Located at the Southwest Building on Kemp Blvd., the tree being lit marked the official start of the 36th Annual Tree of Lights Campaign for the Hospice of Wichita Falls.

While the tree was completely lit up Tuesday night during our newscast, its star will go dark on Wednesday, and remain that way until the fundraising goal of $275,000 is met. It’s $10 to light a light.

Members of the community will have opportunities during the campaign to place lights on the tree in honor of special people in their lives.

