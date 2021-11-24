City Guide
Email the Newsroom
Advertisement

Kathleen Brown announces her candidacy for US Congressional Texas District 13

She will be going up against incumbent Ronny Jackson
By Tanner Deleon
Published: Nov. 23, 2021 at 8:19 PM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Wichita Falls resident and Democrat Kathleen Brown announced Monday that she will be running for Texas’s 13th Congressional District in the upcoming election.

Brown said that she would travel to Austin later in the week to submit her application for a place on the general election ballot. She is challenging Republican Incumbent Ronny Jackson (TX-13), who has held the seat since 2020.

Brown believes her skillset as an attorney at law will help her as a congresswoman. She says she hopes to make her voice heard in D.C. to make sure the cities in district 13 are taken care of.

“My job is to work with the people all across the district from Dalhart to Denton and find out what their community needs and how I can do my job to the best of my ability to get it for them,” Brown says. “With a face, a real face in D.C. saying listen, we need infrastructure money, we need government contracts, we need to invest in Sheppard Air Force Base because we have excellent people here.”

Brown said Republican representatives have lost their way in providing and protecting their communities by putting themselves first ahead of the people. She says with the struggles she has gone through in her life, she understands how to help those in need.

“I have had experience with bouts of homelessness,” Brown said. “I have had to make a choice, I was pregnant and had a baby when I was 17. I had to work three jobs when I was in school. I think I am the better candidate because I understand how all walks of life have to live. For someone to help you with a problem they have to first understand the problem.”

Brown said to forget about the labels of different parties and focus on who the person is when you choose to vote.

“At the end of the day, it is really not about the party, it is about people,” Brown said. “I represent and am a Wichitan. I am excited that Wichita Falls will have the opportunity to have a seat at the table after nearly 49 years of not having a representative in congress.”

If Brown is able to win, she will be the first representative from Wichita Falls to hold a seat in D.C. since Graham Purcell Jr. in 1972.

Copyright 2021 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Throckmorton County
Throckmorton woman pulled over by man impersonating police officer
Susan Leger and her 6-year-old granddaughter were kicked out of their hotel room after giving...
Grandma kicked out of hotel after leaving ‘bad review’
A cold front drops temps tomorrow
Valerie Armstrong
MSU Texas volleyball coach resigns
A motorcyclist escaped with minor injuries after wearing full protective gear, according to...
Motorcycle crashes on Loop 11 and Northwest Fwy

Latest News

Wichita Falls
The toll car crashes take on WF city resources
Thanksgiving Holiday
More officers on the road during the holidays
Gov. Greg Abbott announced on Twitter he has filed for re-election.
Gov. Abbott files for re-election
Ashley Fitzwater was live at the “Lighting of the Tree” ceremony on Tuesday night.
Hospice of Wichita Falls kicks off Tree of Lights campaign