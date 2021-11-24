Kathleen Brown announces her candidacy for US Congressional Texas District 13

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Wichita Falls resident and Democrat Kathleen Brown announced Monday that she will be running for Texas’s 13th Congressional District in the upcoming election.

Brown said that she would travel to Austin later in the week to submit her application for a place on the general election ballot. She is challenging Republican Incumbent Ronny Jackson (TX-13), who has held the seat since 2020.

Brown believes her skillset as an attorney at law will help her as a congresswoman. She says she hopes to make her voice heard in D.C. to make sure the cities in district 13 are taken care of.

“My job is to work with the people all across the district from Dalhart to Denton and find out what their community needs and how I can do my job to the best of my ability to get it for them,” Brown says. “With a face, a real face in D.C. saying listen, we need infrastructure money, we need government contracts, we need to invest in Sheppard Air Force Base because we have excellent people here.”

Brown said Republican representatives have lost their way in providing and protecting their communities by putting themselves first ahead of the people. She says with the struggles she has gone through in her life, she understands how to help those in need.

“I have had experience with bouts of homelessness,” Brown said. “I have had to make a choice, I was pregnant and had a baby when I was 17. I had to work three jobs when I was in school. I think I am the better candidate because I understand how all walks of life have to live. For someone to help you with a problem they have to first understand the problem.”

Brown said to forget about the labels of different parties and focus on who the person is when you choose to vote.

“At the end of the day, it is really not about the party, it is about people,” Brown said. “I represent and am a Wichitan. I am excited that Wichita Falls will have the opportunity to have a seat at the table after nearly 49 years of not having a representative in congress.”

If Brown is able to win, she will be the first representative from Wichita Falls to hold a seat in D.C. since Graham Purcell Jr. in 1972.

