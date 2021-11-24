More officers on the road during the holidays

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - If you’re traveling far or staying local, you will most likely notice more police officers on the road during the holidays. The Public Information Officer for the Texas Department of Transportation, Adele Lewis said there are things you shouldn’t do to break the law. And the ultimate goal for drivers should be to make it home safely. She went on to add that local law enforcement will receive grant money to help make roads safe.

“And we’ll be giving them extra money to add extra officers to the road for everything like speeding to drunk driving, to not wearing your seat belt. So, they will be out there enforced, and that increased law enforcement presence should be a deterrent to you,” said Lewis.

