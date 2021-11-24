WATCH: Video posted opposing United Regional vaccine mandate

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - A group of concerned healthcare workers and other hospital employees is speaking out about United Regional’s vaccine mandate, two weeks before the hospital would require all employees to be vaccinated.

A video sent to News Channel 6 by group leaders shows pieces of paper with lists of technical qualifications, experiences and each employee’s reasons for not wanting to get vaccinated. The latter reasons ranged from belief in natural immunity to religious messages.

The papers were surrounded by things like stethoscopes, security credentials, United Regional badges and more. One woman wrote that she was a “believer in Christ who will decide my fate,” while another said, “I have many auto immune [sic] diseases and do not want any experimental drugs in my body! My God is greater than this!”

This is the latest development in the controversy over United Regional’s vaccine mandate. The debate began in September after the hospital declared all employees and providers had to be vaccinated or have started the vaccination process by Nov. 1. This came after a surge in cases throughout Wichita County led the hospital to issue a statement pleading for the public to get vaccinated.

Protestors gathered at the hospital to object to the policy on Sept. 30., a month before the mandate was meant to take effect. After Texas Gov. Greg Abbott issued an executive order cracking down on vaccine mandates in October, United Regional reevaluated, and delayed the start date for their vaccine mandate from Nov. 1 to no earlier than Dec. 1.

