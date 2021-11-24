City Guide
Young County Sheriff releases sketch of man impersonating police officer

Can you identify this suspect?
Can you identify this suspect?(Young County Sheriff's Office)
By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Nov. 24, 2021 at 3:32 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
YOUNG COUNTY, Texas (KAUZ) - Young County Sheriff Travis Babcock released a sketch Wednesday of a man who is reportedly impersonating a police officer.

Law enforcement said the suspect stopped a Throckmorton woman at SH 380 West and FM 578 on Nov. 19. The impersonator never identified himself but asked her to get out of the car. Luckily, she went with her gut and refused.

The impersonator then took off when he realized a passerby noticed the woman being pulled over.

Babcock said the driver of the vehicle was described as being a tall man in his late 20s or early 30s, wearing a long-sleeve white shirt, jeans, a black gun belt with a gun and a ball cap. The man also had scruffy facial hair and a deep voice. The suspect’s vehicle was described as a black unmarked SUV with a set of red and blue dash lights.

Anyone with information on this crime or who recognizes this preliminary sketch should contact the Young County Sheriff’s Office at (940) 549-1555.

