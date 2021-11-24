City Guide
Youth Opportunities Center hosting free Thanksgiving dinner

By Ebonee Coleman and KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Nov. 24, 2021 at 12:06 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls Youth Opportunities Center is making sure families who come through their doors for programs and classes have a hot meal this Thanksgiving day.

This is the first Thanksgiving dinner for the center where at least 50 families will be fed, and it’s all thanks to donations and funds provided by the community and Hirschi High School faculty.

“It’s just another chance to feed them and to give back to the community,” said Madeline Chappell, executive director of the Youth Opportunities Center. “Most of the people, we do have people that have big families that have friend’s houses that they go to, but it’s a lot of us who don’t have our families.”

Chappell said dinner starts at 3 p.m. and anyone is welcome to come and grab a plate, watch the game and enjoy arts and crafts. This is the second big event the Youth Opportunities Center has hosted.

To see where else you can find free Thanksgiving meals, click here.

