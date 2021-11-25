City Guide
Empty Bowls goes virtual for 2021

By Ebonee Coleman
Published: Nov. 25, 2021 at 12:06 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls Area Food Bank is making sure families don’t have to wonder when and where their next meal comes through their 10th annual Empty Bowls fundraiser.

The event had to be cancelled last year due to the pandemic but organizers had to make the tough decision to change it up again this year. It will still happen but it will be done virtually and they hope to still have the same strong turnout that they have seen in years past.

“We wanted to make sure that it was ever present in people’s minds this is a very important that we hold every year it’s a national movement and we want to make sure Wichita Falls stands firm and make sure we fill as many empty bowls as we can,” said Simon Welch, marketing director of WFAFB.

Tickets are $35 that will get you a coupon book to seven restaurant sponsors along with soup mixes. There will also be a silent auction to bid on specialty owls, starting at $50 on Nov. 26 - Dec. 9.

To find out more information on The Wichita Falls Area Food Bank Empty Bowls visits their website.

