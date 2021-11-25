A hard freeze will occur tonight

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - For your Thanksgiving night it is going to be frigid. The low will be 26 with a few clouds. However, by lunch, we will warm up into the 50s. The high on Friday will be 64 with sunny skies. Friday night, we will drop down into the low 40s and upper 30s. Saturday will be slightly warmer. We will have a high of 69 with a 30% chance for showers and storms. A low-pressure system will move into the area causing a few showers and storms. This will bring in a cold front as well that will cool us down to about 62 on Sunday.

