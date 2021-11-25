City Guide
Hiker finds remains of 4th, final victim of Colorado flood

Larimer County sheriff’s officials say the remains of 57-year-old Diana Brown of San Antonio...
Larimer County sheriff’s officials say the remains of 57-year-old Diana Brown of San Antonio were found Saturday.(AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 24, 2021 at 7:04 PM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
FORT COLLINS, Colo. (AP) — A hiker found the remains of the fourth and final person who died during flooding and mudslides in an area of northern Colorado that was burned by a massive wildfire. Larimer County sheriff’s officials say the remains of 57-year-old Diana Brown of San Antonio were found Saturday. The Fort Collins Coloradoan reports she and three of her family members were swept away by flood waters July 20. The first three bodies were recovered several days after the flood. All four victims were in the same house in the Black Hollow area west of Fort Collins when the flood happened.

