Meals on Wheels is collecting blankets and socks

Holiday Drive
Wichita Falls
Wichita Falls(KAUZ)
By Chantale Belefanti
Published: Nov. 24, 2021 at 6:49 PM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Meals on wheels in Wichita Falls is collecting blankets and socks for the Christmas holiday. They need to collect a thousand flee blankets and a thousand white socks by next Tuesday. Marketing director Amanda Culley said although they focus on feeding people, it’s just as important to make sure their clients are warm during the cold winter months.

“These items that we think are so minuscule and sometimes not important to us that they’re a $3 blanket, and we don’t realize the impact it can put on our clients. It’s something they don’t have to worry about and so it takes something off of their plate, and it gives them peace of mind as they’re going through the holidays,” said Culley.

Culley said it’s all about the impact and says it’s a small item that people can gift without breaking the bank.

