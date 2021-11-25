City Guide
Thanksgiving is going to be cool this year

By Garrett James
Published: Nov. 24, 2021 at 7:00 PM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - For your Wednesday night, we will see a few hit-and-miss showers. These showers will develop along the cold front. Tonight, we will have a low of 41 with clearing skies. Thanksgiving is going to be cool. The high will be 56 with strong winds. We will have strong winds out of the north at 15 to 25 mph. However, by Thursday afternoon, the wind will start to calm down. If you are going Black Friday shopping, be sure to bundle up. The low Thursday night will be 26. Mild weather returns to the forecast by Friday, as we will have a high in the mid-60s.

