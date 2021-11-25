Vernon Spirit Meal depends on volunteers to make their day successful

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - It’s been over 30 years since the Vernon Spirit Meals has been getting volunteers together to pack meals on Thanksgiving Day for those who may not have a meal at home. Some volunteers will take up to six hours today giving up their time. While others are going to be packing up these deliveries and putting them in a box, and dropping them off.

“My boys and I and my wife we look forward to this every year,” said Vernon resident and volunteer Brian Fritze. Brian Fritze has been coming to the Wilbarger Auditorium for over 20 years to volunteer.

“This time of year there’s a lot of people that have lost loved ones over the years and do not have family members, and they do not get to see a lot of people. The interaction with other people a lot of times brightens their day and puts them in a great mood,” added Fritze.

Some have provided their service for over two decades, there are others, like Jones and her family who, are volunteering at the Vernon Spirit Meal for the first time.

“It’s a privilege to be able to be doing something like this, and it does my heart good to do something for the community,” said volunteer Patrick Reeves.

The Reeves family handles the packing while the newcomer’s Jones and veteran Fritze’s handle drop-offs.

“We’re called plate walkers....and this is the most physical part of the volunteer work. We grab a plate at the first line, and then we walk through and get served, and we put the plates together,” said Reeves.

