WF residents thankful to spend holiday with friends and family

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Wichita Falls residents are getting ready for Thanksgiving by clearing the shelves to prepare that special Thanksgiving meal.

People celebrate differently with what they do, what they eat, and where they go, but after speaking with many Wichita Falls residents on Wednesday, there was a common theme. They are thankful to be able to celebrate with family and friends again after most were not able to last year due to COVID.

“With COVID going on, there was a lot of sadness in this world,” Ronald Agnew, a resident, said. “A lot of people lost loved ones and being sick in the hospitals and stuff so it is very important to get back to normalcy being with friends and family during the holidays.”

The world has not been the same since COVID but for the first time in a long time, people are starting to get back to their normal lives. And Thanksgiving will have the opportunity to bring friends and families together.

“I like Thanksgiving because it gives us time to spend quality time with family and that is all that you really need on that day,” Jamie, a resident, said.

“I just really like cooking with my mom a lot,” Katherine, a resident, said.

“So much easier this year,” Randy, a resident, said. “Of course, I still mask up but we will have more family in this year and it is going to be amazing.”

With everyone leaving the store with their baskets full of thanksgiving food, News Channel 6 asked what their favorite meal is.

“It has to be my mom’s pea salad,” Katherine said.

“Honestly it is turkey and gravy,” Gary, a resident, said. “I only eat it once a year and I love it.”

“The one I can’t live without is stuffing but not cornbread stuffing,” Charlene Baldwin, a resident, said. “I am from Pennsylvania, so I do Yankee stuffing with white bread.”

For some people, times are still hard even through the holidays so they wanted to get a message across. To be thankful for everything and everyone you have in your life because they won’t always be there.

“Celebrating with my family, blessed to have them,” Randy said. “I had a liver transplant six months ago and I survived it and this is the first big holiday after so I am very blessed to be here this year.”

“This year is actually going to be a bad year for us because my wife has cancer and we just got out of the hospital,” Gary said. “So we can’t have any family this year but we really miss them a lot. I think it is really important for people to start coming back together and being together.”

As the world starts to get back to normalcy, remember people are still struggling each and every day, so be thankful for what you have and the people around you.

