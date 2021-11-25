WFAFB families use donations to help others for Thanksgiving

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls Area Food Bank and volunteers spent Friday afternoon making sure everyone in Wichita Falls had food on their tables on Thanksgiving Day.

The WFAFB mobile pantry lasted from 1p.m. - 3p.m. and by the end of first hour the food bank had given away 80 boxes of food at The Ben Donnell Housing Center in Wichita Falls.

“When we do have food we still go and get stocked. Then when we need to help somebody else and we have extras and we’re able to help our neighbors,” said Krystal Jones, recipient of the WFAFB mobile pantry. “Last year we actually got a free turkey and then we knew somebody who didn’t even have a turkey. Then somebody else gave us another free turkey so we gave the second turkey away.”

While turkeys weren’t being passed out this year, families did get food boxes filled with chicken, pasta, and staple items.

“We know our busy time is always around Christmas and Thanksgiving so we make sure that we’re prepared for it and we can help as many people as possible. It’s always important for people to eat but it’s more important when families going to be around to make sure there’s enough food,” said Simon Welch, marketing director of WFAFB.

The food bank staff had began using donations earlier this year to fill their shelves for the holiday season. During the mobile pantry they helped out 80 families in the first hour but they had enough food to feed 160, and beyond.

“If someone can’t use a bag of beans but someone else can I’m so glad to know that it’s going to someone else rather than being donated back or going to waste. It just shows how much our community comes together to help each other,” said Welch.

Welch says the WFAFB has already began preparing food stockpiles for Christmas, where they plan to gift holiday hams to families.

