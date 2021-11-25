City Guide
Email the Newsroom
Advertisement

WFAFB families use donations to help others for Thanksgiving

By Ebonee Coleman
Published: Nov. 24, 2021 at 11:41 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls Area Food Bank and volunteers spent Friday afternoon making sure everyone in Wichita Falls had food on their tables on Thanksgiving Day.

The WFAFB mobile pantry lasted from 1p.m. - 3p.m. and by the end of first hour the food bank had given away 80 boxes of food at The Ben Donnell Housing Center in Wichita Falls.

“When we do have food we still go and get stocked. Then when we need to help somebody else and we have extras and we’re able to help our neighbors,” said Krystal Jones, recipient of the WFAFB mobile pantry. “Last year we actually got a free turkey and then we knew somebody who didn’t even have a turkey. Then somebody else gave us another free turkey so we gave the second turkey away.”

While turkeys weren’t being passed out this year, families did get food boxes filled with chicken, pasta, and staple items.

“.Last year we actually got a free turkey and then we knew somebody who didn’t even have a turkey. Then somebody else gave us another free turkey so we gave the second turkey away,’Jones

“We know our busy time is always around Christmas and Thanksgiving so we make sure that we’re prepared for it and we can help as many people as possible. It’s always important for people to eat but it’s more important when families going to be around to make sure there’s enough food,” said Simon Welch, marketing director of WFAFB.

The food bank staff had began using donations earlier this year to fill their shelves for the holiday season. During the mobile pantry they helped out 80 families in the first hour but they had enough food to feed 160, and beyond.

“If someone can’t use a bag of beans but someone else can I’m so glad to know that it’s going to someone else rather than being donated back or going to waste. It just shows how much our community comes together to help each other,” said Welch.

Welch says the WFAFB has already began preparing food stockpiles for Christmas, where they plan to gift holiday hams to families.

To find out more information on The Wichita Falls Area Food Bank visit their website.

Copyright 2021 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Many of the notes in the video said employees had over 10 years of experience at United Regional.
WATCH: Video posted opposing United Regional vaccine mandate
Throckmorton County
Throckmorton woman pulled over by man impersonating police officer
A motorcyclist escaped with minor injuries after wearing full protective gear, according to...
Motorcycle crashes on Loop 11 and Northwest Fwy
File: A Dollar Tree location in Harlan, Kentucky
Dollar Tree increasing price point to $1.25 nationwide
An autopsy found Brian Laundrie died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head, the...
Lawyer: Brian Laundrie fatally shot himself in the head

Latest News

Empty Bowls fundraiser
Empty Bowls goes virtual for 2021
Wichita Falls residents thankful for Thanksgiving gatherings
WF residents thankful to spend holiday with friends and family
Thanksgiving is going to be cool this year
Wichita Falls
Meals on Wheels is collecting blankets and socks