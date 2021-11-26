City Guide
Email the Newsroom
Advertisement

Freezing temps this morning

By Mason Brighton
Published: Nov. 26, 2021 at 3:58 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - As you are waking up this Friday expect temperatures to be below freezing. Most of Texoma will be in the mid 20′s before we begin to warm up. By lunchtime sunny skies will help temps climb back into the 50′s. Today’s high will be near 64.

Tomorrow morning temps will be in the low 40′s. In the afternoon a weak front will bring rain chances to part of Texoma. Areas south of the Red River can expect a few showers and light rain into early Sunday morning. I am not expecting much in the way of accumulation. Early next week temps will return to the 70′s.

Copyright 2021 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A hard freeze will occur tonight
Many of the notes in the video said employees had over 10 years of experience at United Regional.
WATCH: Video posted opposing United Regional vaccine mandate
When you open it on the bottom of the label, you can slide a knife along the edge of the can on...
This is why cranberry sauce labels are upside down
Marissa Fuentes was hospitalized in April with a nearly fatal COVID-19 infection while seven...
Mom hospitalized with COVID for 7 months home for Thanksgiving
The FBI was called to a crime scene in Lawton just north of Cache Road Monday afternoon.
Family identifies woman found dead in Lawton

Latest News

A hard freeze will occur tonight
weather
A hard freeze will occur tonight
Thanksgiving is going to be cool this year
weather
Thanksgiving is going to be cool this year