Freezing temps this morning

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - As you are waking up this Friday expect temperatures to be below freezing. Most of Texoma will be in the mid 20′s before we begin to warm up. By lunchtime sunny skies will help temps climb back into the 50′s. Today’s high will be near 64.

Tomorrow morning temps will be in the low 40′s. In the afternoon a weak front will bring rain chances to part of Texoma. Areas south of the Red River can expect a few showers and light rain into early Sunday morning. I am not expecting much in the way of accumulation. Early next week temps will return to the 70′s.

