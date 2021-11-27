City Guide
Email the Newsroom
Advertisement

Rain chances return Saturday

By Garrett James
Published: Nov. 26, 2021 at 6:34 PM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - For your Friday night, we are going to have cold conditions. Tonight, we will have a low of 40 with partly cloudy skies. Saturday, the forecast is going to be tricky. A disturbance is moving into our southwestern counties. However, depending on how far north this system moves will depend on who sees cooler weather. Our southwestern counties only look to get into the low 60s and upper 50s. Just to the north of the disturbance, people will reach the upper 60s and low 70s. With this weather system, we will also have rain chances. Rain chances look to stay south of the Red River.

Copyright 2021 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A hard freeze will occur tonight
When you open it on the bottom of the label, you can slide a knife along the edge of the can on...
This is why cranberry sauce labels are upside down
Many of the notes in the video said employees had over 10 years of experience at United Regional.
WATCH: Video posted opposing United Regional vaccine mandate
The FBI was called to a crime scene in Lawton just north of Cache Road Monday afternoon.
Family identifies woman found dead in Lawton
Marissa Fuentes was hospitalized in April with a nearly fatal COVID-19 infection while seven...
Mom hospitalized with COVID for 7 months home for Thanksgiving

Latest News

weather
Rain chances return Saturday
Freezing temps this morning
A hard freeze will occur tonight
11/26 KAUZ Morning Forecast
11/26 KAUZ Morning Forecast