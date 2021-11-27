Rain chances return Saturday

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - For your Friday night, we are going to have cold conditions. Tonight, we will have a low of 40 with partly cloudy skies. Saturday, the forecast is going to be tricky. A disturbance is moving into our southwestern counties. However, depending on how far north this system moves will depend on who sees cooler weather. Our southwestern counties only look to get into the low 60s and upper 50s. Just to the north of the disturbance, people will reach the upper 60s and low 70s. With this weather system, we will also have rain chances. Rain chances look to stay south of the Red River.

