RBNC rings in the holidays with ‘ElectriCritters’ light display

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The River Bend Nature Center opened it gates on Friday for families to witness a whimsical display of lights during their 20th annual ElectriCritters A Lighted Christmas Display.

The River Bend Nature Center has over 60,000 lights on 200 displays and it’s a Wichita Falls holiday tradition that families enjoyed for the past two decades.

“We’ve been coming at least ten years if not more since this one was in a stroller. It’s been our family tradition and we come out here multiple times if we can,” said Shane Brown, attendee of ElectirCritters.

It takes four volunteers, a month of hard work and over 100 sponsors to make the nature center ‘s grounds and The Holiday Creek Trail sparkle and shine.

“We are just so appreciative because we could not do this without them and I think they know that. They love Riverbend and our cause which is connecting people to the nature and we do that through this event, we get people outside,” said Jennica Lambert, exhibits curator of River Bend Nature Center.

Families can see displays of Santa Claus and his reindeer along the trails but also animals found in their natural habitat.

“If you listen a lot of the animals are cows and turkeys, and there’s a lot of animals instead of just holiday displays here,” said Lambert.

The River Bend Nature Center ElectriCritters will be going on now through Dec. 18 from 6:30p.m. -8:30p.m. every Friday and Saturday. It’s a free event for all families to come out and enjoy.

For more information on The River Bend Nature Center ElectriCritters visit their website.

