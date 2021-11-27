City Guide
Email the Newsroom
Advertisement

Showers this afternoon

By Mason Brighton
Published: Nov. 27, 2021 at 4:03 PM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Showers and thundershowers will continue into the late evening hours tonight. Everyone south of the Red River has the best shot at seeing rain. Tonight overcast skies keep things cool, temps will drop back down into the 40s.

For Sunday expect a return to sunshine, we will have a high near 64. Next week temps do climb back into the 70. Rain chances return late next week.

Copyright 2021 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A hard freeze will occur tonight
When you open it on the bottom of the label, you can slide a knife along the edge of the can on...
This is why cranberry sauce labels are upside down
Authorities believe the fire was started by a carport
WFFD respond to house fire on Thanksgiving night
The FBI was called to a crime scene in Lawton just north of Cache Road Monday afternoon.
Family identifies woman found dead in Lawton
Freezing temps this morning

Latest News

Rain chances return Saturday
weather
Rain chances return Saturday
Freezing temps this morning
A hard freeze will occur tonight