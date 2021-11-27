Showers this afternoon

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Showers and thundershowers will continue into the late evening hours tonight. Everyone south of the Red River has the best shot at seeing rain. Tonight overcast skies keep things cool, temps will drop back down into the 40s.

For Sunday expect a return to sunshine, we will have a high near 64. Next week temps do climb back into the 70. Rain chances return late next week.

