Small businesses in Wichita Fall are staying positive this weekend

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Ryan Beals moved to Houston from Wichita Falls, but he knew he was coming home for the holiday, so he decided to stop by his favorite place downtown to support local businesses this upcoming weekend.

Two business owners also shared their thoughts on Small Business Saturday.

“There’s a lot here,” said Grace Day, Wichita Falls shopper.

“People did show up last year, and they weren’t as scared to come out as they were prior earlier in the year,” said Kathryn Hager, owner of Ramble & Co.

Small Business Saturday’s is the one time of year where local mom and pop shops take over the spotlight, and while the business may be small...the hope to bring in customers is big.

“There’s no reason too...unless you’re looking for something really specific to shop at a big box store. Especially with the shortages and everything. I think that’s another reason why we wanted to shop local because we knew we would be able to find stuff,” said Day.

Former Wichita Falls and current Houston resident Ryan Beals came back with the intention, to spend in the place he once called home.

“More than anything these are you people that are your neighbors, and the money that you spend locally gets recycled back into the economy again,” said Beals.

“Keeping the money local allows us to employ more people locally. We have four to five local vendors who make products for our store. So you’re not just supporting our store you’re supporting our business,” said Hager.

