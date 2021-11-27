City Guide
WFFD respond to house fire on Thanksgiving night

Authorities believe fire started from a carport
By Michael Grace
Published: Nov. 26, 2021 at 6:40 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Just before 7:30 p.m. on Thanksgiving, the Wichita Falls Fire Department responded to a house fire on Jacqueline and Powell Street.

Neighbors in the area told news channel six they heard a bombing sound coming from outside. The fire department believes the house may have caught on fire from a carport that was located on the outside of the property in the driveway.

The owner of the house was visiting with family during the time of the incident. Luckily, no one was in the home at the time. Police had also asked for Red Cross over the scanner to assist two people.

