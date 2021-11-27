City Guide
Wichita Falls Food Bank says food insecurity happens to many people

Food bank is focused on feeding people
Wichita Falls
Wichita Falls(KAUZ)
By Chantale Belefanti
Published: Nov. 26, 2021 at 8:16 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls Food Bank is known to help families during the holidays and all year round.

Marketing Director Simon Welch of the Wichita Falls Food Bank said sometimes people can be a little shocked to hear that other people are struggling to put food on the table. Welch said the food bank focused on helping anyone in need of food, nothing less. Last year, the food bank gave out 4.4 million pounds of food.

“There should be no stigma about struggling. Everyone has low times, and that’s what the food bank is all about. We’re just worried about feeding you,” said Welch.

