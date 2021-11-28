City Guide
Email the Newsroom
Advertisement

Comfortable weather this week

By Mason Brighton
Published: Nov. 28, 2021 at 4:38 PM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Above average temperatures this week will mean a comfortable end to November. For Monday we will have a high near 75 with mostly sunny skies. Tuesday will have a high near 76. For the rest of the workweek, expect highs in the 70s and lows in the 40s and 50s.

We look to stay dry for the next few days as well, slim rain chances begin to pop up next weekend.

Copyright 2021 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A hard freeze will occur tonight
Authorities believe the fire was started by a carport
WFFD respond to house fire on Thanksgiving night
When you open it on the bottom of the label, you can slide a knife along the edge of the can on...
This is why cranberry sauce labels are upside down
The FBI was called to a crime scene in Lawton just north of Cache Road Monday afternoon.
Family identifies woman found dead in Lawton
The River Bend Nature Center has over 60,000 lights on 200 different displays.
RBNC rings in the holidays with ‘ElectriCritters’ light display

Latest News

Showers this afternoon
Rain chances return Saturday
weather
Rain chances return Saturday
Freezing temps this morning