Comfortable weather this week

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Above average temperatures this week will mean a comfortable end to November. For Monday we will have a high near 75 with mostly sunny skies. Tuesday will have a high near 76. For the rest of the workweek, expect highs in the 70s and lows in the 40s and 50s.

We look to stay dry for the next few days as well, slim rain chances begin to pop up next weekend.

