Dress out to support Hirschi this week, says booster club

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Hirschi High School’s booster club wants all staff, students and fans to dress out this week in support of their football team!

Club officials said they want people to wear red on Thursday and blue on Friday to show their players that the community is behind them.

Hirschi High School will be playing Springtown in Allen’s Eagles Stadium on Friday, Dec. 3 at 7 p.m. If the team wins the matchup, they will be one game away from playing in the Texas UIL Championship game.

