City Guide
Email the Newsroom
Advertisement

Dress out to support Hirschi this week, says booster club

Club officials said they want people to wear red on Thursday and blue on Friday to show their...
Club officials said they want people to wear red on Thursday and blue on Friday to show their players that the community is behind them.(KAUZ)
By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Nov. 29, 2021 at 1:03 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Hirschi High School’s booster club wants all staff, students and fans to dress out this week in support of their football team!

Club officials said they want people to wear red on Thursday and blue on Friday to show their players that the community is behind them.

Hirschi High School will be playing Springtown in Allen’s Eagles Stadium on Friday, Dec. 3 at 7 p.m. If the team wins the matchup, they will be one game away from playing in the Texas UIL Championship game.

Copyright 2021 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A hard freeze will occur tonight
When you open it on the bottom of the label, you can slide a knife along the edge of the can on...
This is why cranberry sauce labels are upside down
The FBI was called to a crime scene in Lawton just north of Cache Road Monday afternoon.
Family identifies woman found dead in Lawton
Authorities believe the fire was started by a carport
WFFD respond to house fire on Thanksgiving night
Showers this afternoon

Latest News

WF woman arrested for false accusations against ex-fiancé
WF woman arrested for false accusations against ex-fiancé
You can check out our First Alert Weather forecasts on newschannel6now.com.
Rain chances return this weekend
weather
Rain chances return this weekend
A Maryland man thanks the doctor who saved his life after he was shot 25 years ago. (Source:...
Shooting victim reunites with rescuer 25 years later