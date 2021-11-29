City Guide
Email the Newsroom
Advertisement

FRESH 48: Crime Stoppers asking for help solving arson cases

.
.(kauz)
By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Nov. 29, 2021 at 5:41 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Wichita Falls Crime Stoppers has issued a Fresh 48 to get more information about four cases of arson that have happened at two apartment complexes.

They’re asking for the public’s help in solving these cases. Three of the crimes happened at Waterford Glen Apartments, in November 2020, August 2021 and October 2021 respectively. The other crime happened at Arbor Creek Apartments this past weekend.

The Wichita Falls Police Department and Wichita Falls Fire Department have little information on this crime and could use the community’s help in solving it.

You can report any tips to Wichita Falls Crime Stoppers at (940) 322-9888, reference case #21-080535 when calling. Long-distance callers should dial 1-800-322-9888. You can also use the P3 Tips app on your mobile device or visit their website here.

You never have to leave your name, and you can earn up to $5,000 if your tip leads to an arrest. If the arrest comes within the first 48 hours, $500 more will be added to the reward.

FRESH 48: Crime Stoppers asking for information on Studio E shooting

Copyright 2021 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WF woman arrested for false accusations against ex-fiancé
WF woman arrested for false accusations against ex-fiancé
A hard freeze will occur tonight
When you open it on the bottom of the label, you can slide a knife along the edge of the can on...
This is why cranberry sauce labels are upside down
Authorities believe the fire was started by a carport
WFFD respond to house fire on Thanksgiving night
The FBI was called to a crime scene in Lawton just north of Cache Road Monday afternoon.
Family identifies woman found dead in Lawton

Latest News

Wichita Falls police have little information on this crime and could use the community’s help...
FRESH 48: Crime Stoppers asking for information on Studio E shooting
Wichita Falls
Wichita County Commissioners look forward to demolition process
Texoma
Holiday tips for house fire prevention
The Wichita Falls Area Food Bank’s Mobile Pantry will visit several locations throughout...
WFAFB Mobile Pantry making stops throughout December