It’s Christmas all year round at the Christmas Store

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - It’s Christmas all year round at Encore the Christmas Store and you can get your holiday season started as early as today! The News Channel 6 City Guide is a segment that shines a spotlight on the hot spots around town, fun places to go, the best places to shop and giving back to the community!

Check out our Top 10 Santa’s Wish List for more on our Holiday City Guide through the month of December all the way up to Christmas Eve!

We are kicking off holiday season and starting Christmas early with #NC6CityGuide by visiting the number one on our Santa’s Wish List: Encore the Christmas Store! Our host Julia Melim is feeling the magic of Christmas and City Guide was there to check it out!

Cheryl Beer, Owner of Encore the Christmas Store, said her plan was to retire but it didn’t last more than week, “I missed the people, I missed all the goodies that go with it, and I love Christmas, so we decided to have a Christmas Store!”

The Christmas Store stays open all throughout the year, and it started from the cherished Christmas memories around the tree baking gingerbread cookies, “I love Christmas with our families, making memories, and a special (memory) was making gingerbread cookies with my grandkids, we would have it spread out on the table, all the cutters, all the sprinkles and sparkles, and lick the icing and make gingerbread cookies, so that inspired a tree that we have every year, it’s the Gingerbread Tree.”

The Gingerbread Tree has great little gingerbread ornaments, candy canes, peppermints and gingerbread houses. At the Christmas Store you can always enjoy Christmas no matter the time of the year! You can also get your Christmas ornaments and find the perfect Christmas gifts with everything they have to offer!

“We play Christmas music every day, and people say don’t you get tired of it, and I say, No, I love it!” Beer said. For more Christmas spirit and inspiration, check out Encore the Christmas Store on Facebook or take a look at their website: https://www.encoredowntown.com/

Stay tuned with us here at City Guide Mornings with Julia Melim News Channel 6 for more on what you can expect this holiday season! #SantasWishList

Tune into #CityGuide every morning during our 5AM & 6AM Morning Newscasts!

For more City Guide episodes, click here: https://bit.ly/3toEiJx

If you would like your business, event, or nonprofit featured on the News Channel 6 City Guide, contact us at CityGuide@KAUZ.com or (940) 757-0691.

Copyright 2021 KAUZ. All rights reserved.