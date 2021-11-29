City Guide
Letters to Santa: Special mailbox set up at MSU Texas

Make sure to include a separate self-addressed and stamped envelope so that Santa can personally answer each letter.(kauz)
By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Nov. 29, 2021 at 5:21 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - MSU Texas has a special mailbox for children of all ages to send letters to Santa, courtesy of City of Wichita Falls Parks & Recreation.

That mailbox went up by the flagpole at the Fantasy of Lights and will stay there until Dec. 17.

READ: MSU-Burns Fantasy of Lights kicks off Nov. 22

Make sure to include a separate self-addressed and stamped envelope so that Santa can personally answer each letter.

