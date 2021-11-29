Rain chances return this weekend

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - For your Monday, we are going to have warm weather. The high for today will be 76 with sunny skies. Overnight tonight, we will see a low of 43 with clear skies. Tuesday, we are going to see warm weather. We will have a high of 78 with mostly sunny skies. Wednesday, we are going to have a change in the forecast. A cold front will move through the area. This will drop us down to the low-70s. However, we won’t stay in the low-70s long. We will rise back to about 77 by Thursday. Another cold front looks to arrive in Texoma by this weekend. This cold front will bring us rain chances.

