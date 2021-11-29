City Guide
Two deaths, 36 new COVID-19 cases reported in Wichita County Monday

By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Nov. 29, 2021 at 4:47 PM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Two new deaths and 36 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Wichita County on Monday.

One of the victims was reportedly in their 60s while the other was in their 80s. 15 Wichita County residents are hospitalized at this time.

For the week of Thanksgiving, the county reported a total of three deaths, 91 cases and 86 recoveries.

FROM WICHITA COUNTY OFFICIALS:

For the week ending November 26, 2021, there were a total of 91 new cases and 86 recoveries. There were 3 deaths total reported; Case 22,093 (20s),  Case 22,163 (60s), Case 17,337 (40s).

For the week ending November 26, 2021, Wichita County had 205 reinfections (up 2). There are also a total of 1,059 vaccine breakthrough cases (up 31).

Of the 12 individuals hospitalized week ending November 26, 2021, one is a vaccine breakthrough case.

For the week ending November 26, 2021, the positivity rate was 11%.

The percentage of new cases who were not vaccinated was 66%.

