WF man arrested 3 years after alleged sexual assault of minor

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - A Wichita Falls man has been arrested for an alleged sexual assault of a minor that occurred back in 2018.

David Avitia, now 22, was arrested Sunday for allegedly having sex with a 13-year-old when he was 19.

Officers were sent to United Regional Hospital on Nov. 13, 2018. The victim’s grandmother told police the victim had left the residence with David Avitia at around 9 p.m. on Nov. 12, and didn’t return until 4 a.m. on Nov. 13.

During a forensic interview at Patsy’s House, the victim reportedly said she had met Avitia through a friend, and that they had talked via Facebook and Snapchat for two weeks. She alleged that she told him he was 13, and he told her he was 19. A search of the victim’s phone reportedly supported her claims, and showed messages where Avitia suggested she sneak out of her house and meet him.

When she did, he allegedly drove her to a house his father was renovating, where they proceeded to have sex.

The victim’s grandmother reportedly discovered what had happened when the victim came home with hickeys, and took her to United Regional when she allegedly disclosed she’d slept with Avitia. The hospital conducted a sexual assault exam, and sent the results to the DPS lab in Garland, Texas.

What happened over the next three years is less clear. WFPD officials said the detective who began the investigation was moved to a different unit, and that a new detective was assigned to the case in October of 2019.

He contacted and interviewed Avitia, who reportedly denied knowing the victim or anything about the incident. A search warrant for Avitia’s DNA was executed by August of 2021, and samples were sent to the UNT Center for Human Identification.

Those results came back on Oct. 22, and allegedly stated “with a high degree of confidence that David Avitia is the major contributor of the DNA” that was found on the victim’s neck.

Sex with a minor under the age of 14 is a first-degree felony. If convicted, Avitia would face a minimum of five years in prison and a fine of up to $10,000.

