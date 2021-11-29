WF man arrested for allegedly assaulting ex-girlfriend

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - A Wichita Falls man has been arrested after allegedly assaulting his ex-girlfriend.

Wichita Falls police arrested Matthew Key for aggravated assault on Nov. 27.

According to WFPD, officers had been called to United Regional about a potential assault earlier that morning. The victim reportedly told law enforcement she had picked up Key, her ex-boyfriend, from the Texas Nightlife Club at around 11 p.m. the night before. Key then allegedly assaulted her for around five hours, lighting her hair on fire before she was able to escape and seek medical treatment.

Officers could see and smell singed hair, and a nurse reportedly confirmed that the victim had a broken jaw.

Law enforcement located Key at his parents’ house, where they saw the car the victim had been driving earlier that night. There was reportedly a black torch lighter in plain view inside the car.

Key was taken into custody and charged with aggravated assault causing serious bodily injury, a second-degree felony. If convicted, he could face up to 20 years in prison and a fine of up to $10,000.

