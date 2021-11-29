WF transfer station temporarily closes for road repairs

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls transfer station has temporarily closed to the public for facility road repairs.

The closure started on Nov. 29 and will last until Dec. 18. City of Wichita Falls officials are encouraging residents to use the city landfill at 10984 Wiley Road if they need to dispose of household waste during this time.

All landfill fees still apply and Wichita Falls residents hauling waste from their primary residences must show proof of residency and identification to be allowed to dump for free.

For questions, call the sanitation division at (940) 761-7977.

Copyright 2021 KAUZ. All rights reserved.