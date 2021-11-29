WF woman arrested for false accusations against ex-fiancé

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - A Wichita Falls woman has been arrested after allegedly making false accusations against her ex-fiancé.

Jessica Johnson reportedly told officers that she had falsely accused her ex-fiancé of assaulting her as revenge for him cheating with her younger sister. She allegedly said that it was the third time she had made a false report.

The information came to light after Johnson went to the Wichita Falls Police Department in May of 2021 saying she wanted to drop all charges. She reportedly wrote a statement saying that her claims had been falsified and that her ex-fiancé had never harmed her.

Johnson was arrested on Nov. 26 and charged with making a false report to a peace officer or law enforcement employee, a Class B misdemeanor.

