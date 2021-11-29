City Guide
Email the Newsroom
Advertisement

WF woman arrested for false accusations against ex-fiancé

WF woman arrested for false accusations against ex-fiancé
WF woman arrested for false accusations against ex-fiancé(The T&D)
By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Nov. 29, 2021 at 12:46 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - A Wichita Falls woman has been arrested after allegedly making false accusations against her ex-fiancé.

Jessica Johnson reportedly told officers that she had falsely accused her ex-fiancé of assaulting her as revenge for him cheating with her younger sister. She allegedly said that it was the third time she had made a false report.

The information came to light after Johnson went to the Wichita Falls Police Department in May of 2021 saying she wanted to drop all charges. She reportedly wrote a statement saying that her claims had been falsified and that her ex-fiancé had never harmed her.

Johnson was arrested on Nov. 26 and charged with making a false report to a peace officer or law enforcement employee, a Class B misdemeanor.

Copyright 2021 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A hard freeze will occur tonight
When you open it on the bottom of the label, you can slide a knife along the edge of the can on...
This is why cranberry sauce labels are upside down
The FBI was called to a crime scene in Lawton just north of Cache Road Monday afternoon.
Family identifies woman found dead in Lawton
Authorities believe the fire was started by a carport
WFFD respond to house fire on Thanksgiving night
Showers this afternoon

Latest News

Club officials said they want people to wear red on Thursday and blue on Friday to show their...
Dress out to support Hirschi this week, says booster club
You can check out our First Alert Weather forecasts on newschannel6now.com.
Rain chances return this weekend
weather
Rain chances return this weekend
A Maryland man thanks the doctor who saved his life after he was shot 25 years ago. (Source:...
Shooting victim reunites with rescuer 25 years later