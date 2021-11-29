Wichita County transfers inmates to new law enforcement center

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Wichita County officials transferred about 500 inmates from their two jails to the new law enforcement center, Sheriff David Duke announced Monday.

It took about 12 hours to transfer the inmates and law enforcement had few issues during the process. Duke said a female inmate, who he described as uncompliant and constantly wanting to fight with staff, started to fight with officers and was stunned with a taser. All other inmates were successfully transferred without incident.

Duke said visitation will start in about a week, citing infrastructure and technology that they’re still waiting on as reasons for the delay.

The new facility is inmate-focused. Where Wichita County detention officers would normally spend their 12-hour shifts patrolling the halls and checking on inmates every hour, they now will be in the same room as the inmates.

Duke said the first inmate through the door wasn’t one who was being transferred, but rather a man who was arrested minutes before by the Wichita Falls Police Department. Duke said he welcomed the man and congratulated him on being the first inmate in the new facility.

