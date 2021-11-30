City Guide
2 pedestrians killed in Childress County crash

The crash is still under investigation.
By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Nov. 30, 2021 at 4:11 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
CHILDRESS, Texas (KAUZ) - Two people were killed Sunday in a crash near Childress, according to Texas DPS.

Texas DPS officials said four people were standing outside of a pickup on the northbound shoulder of U.S. 287 around 11:30 a.m. A semi-truck heading north on U.S. 287 reportedly drove onto the shoulder and hit the pickup, killing Carlos Alfredo Alvarez-Cabrera, 25 and Freddy Pineda, 20, both of Houston.

The semi continued into the nearby ditch and rolled over. An occupant inside of the pickup truck, the other two pedestrians and the semi driver were not injured.

Alvarez-Cabrera and Pineda were pronounced dead at the scene. The crash is still under investigation.

