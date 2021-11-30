City Guide
29 new COVID-19 cases reported in Wichita County Tuesday

By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Nov. 30, 2021 at 3:57 PM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - 29 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Wichita County on Tuesday.

DATEDEATHSAGESNEW CASESHOSPITALIZED
Monday, Nov. 29, 2021260s & 80s3615
Tuesday, Nov. 30, 20210-2913

13 Wichita County residents are hospitalized at this time.

For the week of Thanksgiving, the county reported a total of three deaths, 91 cases and 86 recoveries.

