29 new COVID-19 cases reported in Wichita County Tuesday
Published: Nov. 30, 2021 at 3:57 PM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - 29 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Wichita County on Tuesday.
|DATE
|DEATHS
|AGES
|NEW CASES
|HOSPITALIZED
|Monday, Nov. 29, 2021
|2
|60s & 80s
|36
|15
|Tuesday, Nov. 30, 2021
|0
|-
|29
|13
13 Wichita County residents are hospitalized at this time.
For the week of Thanksgiving, the county reported a total of three deaths, 91 cases and 86 recoveries.
