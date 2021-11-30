29 new COVID-19 cases reported in Wichita County Tuesday

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - 29 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Wichita County on Tuesday.

DATE DEATHS AGES NEW CASES HOSPITALIZED Monday, Nov. 29, 2021 2 60s & 80s 36 15 Tuesday, Nov. 30, 2021 0 - 29 13

13 Wichita County residents are hospitalized at this time.

For the week of Thanksgiving, the county reported a total of three deaths, 91 cases and 86 recoveries.

